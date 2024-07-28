profile
2D Boy
name : 2D Boy
official website : http://2dboy.com/games.php
articles : 5262
visites since opening : 8435095
La meilleur exclusivité indé de l'été arrive sur Switch ?


Il sort le Vendredi 2 Aout 2024 (il avait été repoussé)
Le premier avait eu 85% Opencritic

Sondage :
1 ) Day One
2 ) J'achèterais plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) J'achetais pas le jeu
http://www.pixule.com/554573893789_world-of-goo-2.html

PS : Il sort aussi sur Epicgames
    posted the 07/28/2024 at 04:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    tripy73 posted the 07/28/2024 at 04:36 PM
    Day one, faut juste que je termine Humanity avant
    yukilin posted the 07/28/2024 at 05:26 PM
    4- Pas mon style de jeu. Mais c'est clairement un très bon jeu.
    ostream posted the 07/28/2024 at 05:27 PM
    day one mais pas sur switch
