name : Nintendo Switch Sports
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : sport
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (local), jusqu'à 16 online
[Switch] Nintendo Switch Sports / Nouvelle présentation


Avec le basket, ça sera donc le huitième sport jouable au lieu de 6 à sa sortie.

Rappel : Pour les version boîtes des jeux Nintendo, la mise à jour est inclus avec les nouvelles copie en boîte.

Au fait, en Mars 2022, il y a eu ça X, depuis le basket est sortie...alors Dodgeball dans quelques temps ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ITJJYuLe-6s
