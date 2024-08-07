profile
Nintendo Switch Sports
name : Nintendo Switch Sports
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : sport
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (local), jusqu'à 16 online
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Nintendo Switch Sports / Basket / Date


Date : 9 Juillet 2024
Mise à jour : Gratuite
Avec le basket, ça sera donc le huitième sport jouable au lieu de 6 à sa sortie (sachant qu'il y a eu le golf depuis).

Rappel : Quand vous achetez les version boîtes des jeux Nintendo, la mise à jour est inclus dans quelques temps.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNqncJ8Qu1I
    posted the 07/08/2024 at 03:10 PM by nicolasgourry
