articles : 6131
visites since opening : 10190332
guiguif > blog
all
Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Keanu Reeves doublera Shadow
Et oui après Idris Elba sur Knuckles dans le second film, on apprendre que c'est Keanu Reeves qui doublera Shadow en VO dans le 3eme film du hérisson bleu.

Voila.

https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/fr/news/2024-04-16/keanu-reeves-donnera-sa-voix-a-shadow-dans-le-3e-film-sonic/.209890
    posted the 04/16/2024 at 04:18 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    aggrekuma posted the 04/16/2024 at 04:19 PM
    En vrai, bon choix de casting
    sultano posted the 04/16/2024 at 04:20 PM
    Pas vraiment jouasse, je trouve que c'est un acteur qui ne sait pas s'exprimer correctement
    fdestroyer posted the 04/16/2024 at 04:41 PM
    j'imagine parfaitement le résultat, et j'aime!
