guiguif
Sonic the Hedgehog 3: Keanu Reeves doublera Shadow
Et oui après Idris Elba sur Knuckles dans le second film, on apprendre que c'est Keanu Reeves qui doublera Shadow en VO dans le 3eme film du hérisson bleu.
Voila.
https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/fr/news/2024-04-16/keanu-reeves-donnera-sa-voix-a-shadow-dans-le-3e-film-sonic/.209890
1
Like
Who likes this ?
opthomas
posted the 04/16/2024 at 04:18 PM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
3
)
3
)
aggrekuma
posted
the 04/16/2024 at 04:19 PM
En vrai, bon choix de casting
sultano
posted
the 04/16/2024 at 04:20 PM
Pas vraiment jouasse, je trouve que c'est un acteur qui ne sait pas s'exprimer correctement
fdestroyer
posted
the 04/16/2024 at 04:41 PM
j'imagine parfaitement le résultat, et j'aime!
