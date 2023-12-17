accueil
profile
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tourte
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gattsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
guyllan
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
giusnake
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
odifododifsodiss
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
,
yanssou
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
onsentapedequijesuis
,
xylander
,
gauffreman
,
jasnah
,
wutai
guiguif
articles : 6028
6028
visites since opening : 9797189
9797189
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc annoncé
Le Jump Festa '24 a annoncé aujourd'hui que l'anime Chainsaw Man, adapté du manga de Tatsuki Fujimoto, allait avoir une suite sous la forme d'un film adaptant l'arc « Reze ».
Reina Ueda donnera vie au personnage de Reze.
https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/fr/news/2023-12-17/chainsaw-man-accueille-un-film-danimation/.205606
5
shinz0
,
draer
,
cladstrife59
,
vargas18
,
shao
posted the 12/17/2023 at 10:49 AM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (4)
4
)
shinz0
posted
the 12/17/2023 at 10:58 AM
Vraiment hâte, la saison 1 de ChainSaw a été une bonne surprise pour moi
vargas18
posted
the 12/17/2023 at 11:24 AM
bonne nouvelle, intéressant le choix de faire un film juste pour cet arc.
le manga est un énorme claque et l'adaptation en anime impeccable, espérons qu'ils restent sur les même standard.
rbz
posted
the 12/17/2023 at 12:28 PM
Très bon arc en manga
shao
posted
the 12/17/2023 at 12:32 PM
C'est à partir de cet arc que Chainsaw man passe de "manga original" à "chef-oeuvre".
Les animes only ne sont clairement pas près pour la suite.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
