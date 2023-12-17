profile
Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc annoncé
Le Jump Festa '24 a annoncé aujourd'hui que l'anime Chainsaw Man, adapté du manga de Tatsuki Fujimoto, allait avoir une suite sous la forme d'un film adaptant l'arc « Reze ».
Reina Ueda donnera vie au personnage de Reze.

https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/fr/news/2023-12-17/chainsaw-man-accueille-un-film-danimation/.205606
    posted the 12/17/2023 at 10:49 AM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    shinz0 posted the 12/17/2023 at 10:58 AM
    Vraiment hâte, la saison 1 de ChainSaw a été une bonne surprise pour moi
    vargas18 posted the 12/17/2023 at 11:24 AM
    bonne nouvelle, intéressant le choix de faire un film juste pour cet arc.

    le manga est un énorme claque et l'adaptation en anime impeccable, espérons qu'ils restent sur les même standard.
    rbz posted the 12/17/2023 at 12:28 PM
    Très bon arc en manga
    shao posted the 12/17/2023 at 12:32 PM
    C'est à partir de cet arc que Chainsaw man passe de "manga original" à "chef-oeuvre".
    Les animes only ne sont clairement pas près pour la suite.
