Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
articles : 420
visites since opening : 854458
THE BOYS (Saison 4) : Bande-annonce
Cinéma : 1 , 2 , 3 ... Action
2024 sur Amazon Prime Vidéos


VF


VO

Prime video
    4
    zybear, shinz0, cladstrife59, draer
    posted the 12/02/2023 at 05:41 PM by axlenz
    comments (11)
    shinz0 posted the 12/02/2023 at 05:51 PM
    Vivement
    Il manque plus que le trailer de House of Dragon saison 2 dans la soirée
    zybear posted the 12/02/2023 at 05:54 PM
    The Boys, c'est vraiment un sans faute pour le moment. Vivement !
    axlenz posted the 12/02/2023 at 05:55 PM
    zybear Même le spin-off Gen V est très quali. La fin m'a carrément surpris. Je ne m'y attendais pas
    kinectical posted the 12/02/2023 at 05:56 PM
    shinz0 sérieux? Ils avais commencer a filmer la série?
    shinz0 posted the 12/02/2023 at 06:00 PM
    kinectical le tournage de 5 mois s'est terminé fin septembre
    kinectical posted the 12/02/2023 at 06:01 PM
    shinz0 ah bah merde alors moi qui pensais qu’il n’avait meme pas commencer
    shinz0 posted the 12/02/2023 at 06:02 PM
    kinectical https://twitter.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1731006133131768286?t=XhSDo5k8jxuNo6n2R755gA&s=19
    raioh posted the 12/02/2023 at 06:10 PM
    Encore une saison qui va mener à rien pour faire durer le truc façon TWD
    zanpa posted the 12/02/2023 at 06:27 PM
    J ai lâché saison 3 beaucoup de mal à rentrer dans cette saison
    zybear posted the 12/02/2023 at 06:28 PM
    axlenz oui Gen V, très bon, j'ai pas fini la saison par contre
    abookhouseboy posted the 12/02/2023 at 06:38 PM
    J'espère que le fond de l'histoire sera un peu plus développé que "le peuple est stupide" et les débats sur les memes 4chan.
    On est très loin du comics qui s'attaque au pouvoir de l'industrie de l'armement sur la Maison Blanche.
