Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
axlenz
THE BOYS (Saison 4) : Bande-annonce
Cinéma : 1 , 2 , 3 ... Action
2024 sur Amazon Prime Vidéos
VF
VO
Prime video
posted the 12/02/2023 at 05:41 PM by
axlenz
comments (
11
)
shinz0
posted
the 12/02/2023 at 05:51 PM
Vivement
Il manque plus que le trailer de House of Dragon saison 2 dans la soirée
zybear
posted
the 12/02/2023 at 05:54 PM
The Boys, c'est vraiment un sans faute pour le moment. Vivement !
axlenz
posted
the 12/02/2023 at 05:55 PM
zybear
Même le spin-off Gen V est très quali. La fin m'a carrément surpris. Je ne m'y attendais pas
kinectical
posted
the 12/02/2023 at 05:56 PM
shinz0
sérieux? Ils avais commencer a filmer la série?
shinz0
posted
the 12/02/2023 at 06:00 PM
kinectical
le tournage de 5 mois s'est terminé fin septembre
kinectical
posted
the 12/02/2023 at 06:01 PM
shinz0
ah bah merde alors moi qui pensais qu’il n’avait meme pas commencer
shinz0
posted
the 12/02/2023 at 06:02 PM
kinectical
https://twitter.com/DiscussingFilm/status/1731006133131768286?t=XhSDo5k8jxuNo6n2R755gA&s=19
raioh
posted
the 12/02/2023 at 06:10 PM
Encore une saison qui va mener à rien pour faire durer le truc façon TWD
zanpa
posted
the 12/02/2023 at 06:27 PM
J ai lâché saison 3 beaucoup de mal à rentrer dans cette saison
zybear
posted
the 12/02/2023 at 06:28 PM
axlenz
oui Gen V, très bon, j'ai pas fini la saison par contre
abookhouseboy
posted
the 12/02/2023 at 06:38 PM
J'espère que le fond de l'histoire sera un peu plus développé que "le peuple est stupide" et les débats sur les memes 4chan.
On est très loin du comics qui s'attaque au pouvoir de l'industrie de l'armement sur la Maison Blanche.
