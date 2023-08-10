profile
PlatinumGames récapitule ses derniers hits


NieR: Automata (PS4/NS/Steam)
© SQUARE ENIX

BAYONETTA 3 (NS)
© Nintendo © SEGA

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (NS)
© Nintendo © SEGA

ASTRAL CHAIN (NS)
© Nintendo

World of Demons (iOS)
© PlatinumGames

The Wonderful 101: Remastered (PS4/NS/Steam)
© PlatinumGames

SOL CRESTA (PS4/NS/Steam)
© PlatinumGames © HAMSTER CO


Ils ont oublié (évité) de mettre BABYLON'S FALL (Square Enix) .
World of Demons et The Wonderful 101 sont des IP qu'ils ont récupérés de leur précédents éditeurs (DeNA et Nintendo).
    tags : nintendo sega square-enix bayonetta nier platinumgames automata
    posted the 10/08/2023 at 08:16 AM by masharu
    comments (6)
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/08/2023 at 08:24 AM
    Un des développeurs dont je suis curieux de ce qu'il va proposer pour la Switch "2", quand tu vois "BAYONETTA 3 / Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demons / ASTRAL CHAIN " exclusif Switch et que les autres titres sont mutli dont la Switch.
    kidicarus posted the 10/08/2023 at 09:18 AM
    nicolasgourry je me demande si Nintendo va leur commander une suite à astral chain ou leur commander une nouvelle licence.
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/08/2023 at 09:20 AM
    kidicarus moi je veux bien les deux ^^
    Astral Chain ça peut lui donner toute sa dimension si la Switch "2" à l'équivalence d'une "PS4".
    raioh posted the 10/08/2023 at 09:26 AM
    Triste cette déchéance.
    rickles posted the 10/08/2023 at 09:39 AM
    Babylon Fail.
    liberty posted the 10/08/2023 at 09:55 AM
    nicolasgourry ils peuvent choisir la facilité :

    Nier Automata 3, Bayonetta 4, Bayonetta Origins 2, Astral Chain 2, The Wonderful 102. Et hop une génération de jeux prête
