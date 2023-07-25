profile
Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
1
Likers
name : Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : FromSoftware
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5887
visites since opening : 9346780
guiguif > blog
all
Armored Core VI: Nouvelle Video de Gameplay
Nouvelle video de gameplay (commence a 14mins)

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/25/2023 at 02:21 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    kinectical posted the 07/25/2023 at 02:24 PM
    Pas LA claque mais ces très propre et ça l’air hyper fun niveau gameplay et on a tellement pas de jeux de Mechas bien travaillé que celui la va faire du bien day one direct
    rbz posted the 07/25/2023 at 02:34 PM
    refroidis par la tech quand même (même si on est habitué avec fromsoft) mais la DA carry le reste.
    vivement sinon
    kakazu posted the 07/25/2023 at 02:40 PM
    Pourquoi From est autant à la ramsse sur la technique?
    guiguif posted the 07/25/2023 at 02:43 PM
    kakazu Parce que c'est un studio jap et comme 90% des studios japs ils sont a l'ouest techniquement.
    rbz posted the 07/25/2023 at 02:44 PM
    guiguif hormis la tech, les studio japs ont des plus petits budgets
    kakazu posted the 07/25/2023 at 02:44 PM
    guiguif ça serait bien qui évoluent. L'impression qui concoivent leurs jeux de la meme manière qu'à l'epoque ps360
    guiguif posted the 07/25/2023 at 02:48 PM
    rbz Ouais mais bon quand tu vois ce que tu pond sur le plan technique des studios indés chinois ou coreens...

    kakazu A part Capcom et a la limite Square ils seront toujours en retard, c'est fini l’époque ou ils cassaient des bouches.
    rbz posted the 07/25/2023 at 03:10 PM
    guiguif y'a peut etre un savoir tech plus important en corée car ils ont de très bonnes école de game art. mais vraiment les budgets sont trop différents, niveau investissement financier en chine et corée c'est la max actuellement. c'est pour ça que ta 40 projet AA voir AAA qui pop. et sur les 40 t'en aura 5 qui sortiront vraiment.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo