phase1
name :
Armored Core VI : Fires of Rubicon
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
FromSoftware
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
Playstation 5
-
profile
182
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tourte
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gattsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
guyllan
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
giusnake
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
odifododifsodiss
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
,
yanssou
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
onsentapedequijesuis
,
xylander
,
gauffreman
,
jasnah
guiguif
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Armored Core VI: Nouvelle Video de Gameplay
Nouvelle video de gameplay (commence a 14mins)
posted the 07/25/2023 at 02:21 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (8)
8
)
kinectical
posted
the 07/25/2023 at 02:24 PM
Pas LA claque mais ces très propre et ça l’air hyper fun niveau gameplay et on a tellement pas de jeux de Mechas bien travaillé que celui la va faire du bien day one direct
rbz
posted
the 07/25/2023 at 02:34 PM
refroidis par la tech quand même (même si on est habitué avec fromsoft) mais la DA carry le reste.
vivement sinon
kakazu
posted
the 07/25/2023 at 02:40 PM
Pourquoi From est autant à la ramsse sur la technique?
guiguif
posted
the 07/25/2023 at 02:43 PM
kakazu
Parce que c'est un studio jap et comme 90% des studios japs ils sont a l'ouest techniquement.
rbz
posted
the 07/25/2023 at 02:44 PM
guiguif
hormis la tech, les studio japs ont des plus petits budgets
kakazu
posted
the 07/25/2023 at 02:44 PM
guiguif
ça serait bien qui évoluent. L'impression qui concoivent leurs jeux de la meme manière qu'à l'epoque ps360
guiguif
posted
the 07/25/2023 at 02:48 PM
rbz
Ouais mais bon quand tu vois ce que tu pond sur le plan technique des studios indés chinois ou coreens...
kakazu
A part Capcom et a la limite Square ils seront toujours en retard, c'est fini l’époque ou ils cassaient des bouches.
rbz
posted
the 07/25/2023 at 03:10 PM
guiguif
y'a peut etre un savoir tech plus important en corée car ils ont de très bonnes école de game art. mais vraiment les budgets sont trop différents, niveau investissement financier en chine et corée c'est la max actuellement. c'est pour ça que ta 40 projet AA voir AAA qui pop. et sur les 40 t'en aura 5 qui sortiront vraiment.
