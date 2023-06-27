profile
Front Mission 2 Remake
name : Front Mission 2 Remake
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Forever Entertainment
developer : Forever Entertainment
genre : tactical-RPG
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Front Mission 2 Remake / Info


Un nouveau trailer dévoilé sur Twitter
Rappeler que le jeu à été repoussé au Q3 2023

-Localisation en 7 langues
-Camera Libre
-Temps de chargement amélioré
-Musique réorchestrée
Twitter
    posted the 06/27/2023 at 12:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    balf posted the 06/27/2023 at 01:23 PM
    Temps de chargement juste amélioré ? c'était une cata sur PSX, ce n'est pas rassurant
