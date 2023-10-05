ROCKSTAR GAMES
Mortal Kombat 11
name : Mortal Kombat 11
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
multiplayer : 2 en versus (local & online)
european release date : 04/23/2019
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Mortal Kombat 12 : le teasing continue




Ed Boon via son compte twitter dévoile un court extrait du prochain Mortal Kombat.



Twitter - https://twitter.com/noobde/status/1656343966306926597
    posted the 05/10/2023 at 05:31 PM by leonr4
    sora78 posted the 05/10/2023 at 05:40 PM
    Les rumeurs parlent d'un premier trailer sans gameplay et d'un second plus gros avec Gameplay pendant le PS Showcase.
