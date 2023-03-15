profile
guiguif > blog
all
Shaman King Flowers adapté en anime
Apres la seconde adaptation du manga Shaman King, Shaman King Flowers, sa suite, aura aussi le droit a une adaptation en anime par le meme studio.
Il faudra néanmoins être patient car cette dernière est prévue pour Janvier 2024.



https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/fr/news/2023-03-15/la-suite-de-shaman-king-sortira-en-janvier-2024/.195982
    posted the 03/15/2023 at 06:12 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    yamy posted the 03/15/2023 at 06:23 PM
    Après l'animer qui est massacré par rapport au manga il continue et quand tu penses que des chefs-d’œuvre comme Lost Canvas on était annulé aller vous faire...
    naru posted the 03/15/2023 at 07:40 PM
    Flowers est moins bien que Shaman King.
