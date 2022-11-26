accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
Irene Cara est décédée
Irene Cara (1959-2022) était actrice et chanteuse connu principalement pour deux chansons et deux films culte :
Fame / Flashdance.
(un Grammy et un Oscar pour la chanson)
https://www.leparisien.fr/culture-loisirs/irene-cara-la-star-de-fame-et-chanteuse-de-flashdance-est-decedee-a-lage-de-63-ans-26-11-2022-GOSGWCJYFJFXPHEEAZT2K6F6GY.php
posted the 11/26/2022 at 01:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
1
)
jaysennnin
posted
the 11/26/2022 at 01:51 PM
triste nouvelle, elle est incontournable dans mes playlists, elle symbolisait bien le côté un peu "fou" des années 80 (meilleure décennie ever)
