description : Société japonaise fondée en 1953, Taito a développé ou édité un nombre important de jeux, parmi lequels les séries célèbres Bubble Bobble, Chase HQ, ou Densha De Go!
[Switch] Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! / Nouveau Trailer


Le jeu est prévu pour le Printemps 2023.
C'est une exclusivité Switch.
Pour la toute première fois dans l'histoire de la franchise :
-Un mode story jouable jusqu'à 4 joueurs
-Un mode battle coopératif 2 contre 2 !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CR3jiH5tO6c
    posted the 10/27/2022 at 02:41 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments
    hyoga57 posted the 10/27/2022 at 02:45 PM
    Ils vont probablement le balancer sur PS4 j'imagine.

    Day-one sur Switch sinon.
