guiguif
guiguif
articles : 5584
5584
visites since opening :
8457388
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Legend of Mana: L'anime devoile son opening
L'adaptation animé de Legend of Mana vient de devoiler son opening "Tear of Will" de Saori Hayami.
La serie debutera le 7 Octobre.
posted the 09/23/2022 at 02:17 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (4)
4
)
amassous
posted
the 09/23/2022 at 02:24 PM
Je veux Secret of Mana
varia388
posted
the 09/23/2022 at 03:13 PM
Ce design complètement impersonnel, surtout comparé aux artworks originaux...
Puis bien sûr, musique jap convenue derrière. Bref, un animé lambda je vois même pas pourquoi ils se sont fait chier si c'est pour faire du préchauffé comme ça.
zekk
posted
the 09/23/2022 at 03:35 PM
Et l'anime FF9
?
lion93
posted
the 09/23/2022 at 03:36 PM
varia388
bah normal qu'il y'a des musiques jap dans des animes japonais
Puis bien sûr, musique jap convenue derrière. Bref, un animé lambda je vois même pas pourquoi ils se sont fait chier si c'est pour faire du préchauffé comme ça.