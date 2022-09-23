profile
guiguif > blog
Legend of Mana: L'anime devoile son opening
L'adaptation animé de Legend of Mana vient de devoiler son opening "Tear of Will" de Saori Hayami.

La serie debutera le 7 Octobre.

    almightybhunivelze
    posted the 09/23/2022 at 02:17 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    amassous posted the 09/23/2022 at 02:24 PM
    Je veux Secret of Mana
    varia388 posted the 09/23/2022 at 03:13 PM
    Ce design complètement impersonnel, surtout comparé aux artworks originaux...

    Puis bien sûr, musique jap convenue derrière. Bref, un animé lambda je vois même pas pourquoi ils se sont fait chier si c'est pour faire du préchauffé comme ça.
    zekk posted the 09/23/2022 at 03:35 PM
    Et l'anime FF9 ?
    lion93 posted the 09/23/2022 at 03:36 PM
    varia388 bah normal qu'il y'a des musiques jap dans des animes japonais
