Supreme annonce une collab avec .. Tekken ?
Les pièces seront chère bien sûr avec Supreme.













    posted the 09/19/2022 at 05:42 PM by amassous
    comments (9)
    ravyxxs posted the 09/19/2022 at 05:45 PM
    pue la merde,et j'adore tekken hein,mais le style urgh,dégueulasse.

    tu me le donnes,je le revend direct.
    amassous posted the 09/19/2022 at 05:46 PM
    ravyxxs Le pull brodé y'a un coté à l'ancienne faut savoir le porté. Le T-shirt y'a un flow aussi.
    koji posted the 09/19/2022 at 05:48 PM
    j'aime bien, y a pas mal de bonne piece. par contre y a pas les meilleurs que j'ai vu.
    fretide posted the 09/19/2022 at 05:56 PM
    ...
    hatefield posted the 09/19/2022 at 06:00 PM
    Je me sentirais pas bien de porter des trucs comme ça.
    5120x2880 posted the 09/19/2022 at 06:09 PM
    J'ai transpiré
    onimusha posted the 09/19/2022 at 06:14 PM
    direct sur ebay à spéculé sans pitié!
    lastmajor posted the 09/19/2022 at 06:22 PM
    je m'attendais à des trucs in-game genre "drip goku"

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5a3eTIdGKAM
    victornewman posted the 09/19/2022 at 06:23 PM
    amassous aurais tu une référence pour un slip Tekken pour que octobar puisse poster des photos quand il l'enfilera pendant son unboxing , merci :'(
