profile
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
32
Likers
name : Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
platform : PC
editor : 505 Games
developer : Inti Creates
genre : action-aventure
european release date : 06/18/2019
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
179
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5536
visites since opening : 8343227
guiguif > blog
all
Bloodstained: Une MAJ cross-over improbable avec Journey
Bloodstained proposera une mise a jour avec Journey. Ce cross-over improbable ouvrira une nouvelle section dans le château avec une zone labyrinthique et un boss inspiré du jeu culte de la PS3.






https://playbloodstained.com/fr/journey/
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, suzukube
    posted the 08/19/2022 at 05:28 PM by guiguif
    comments (22)
    famimax posted the 08/19/2022 at 05:30 PM
    Exclu PS ? Ou partout ?
    guiguif posted the 08/19/2022 at 05:32 PM
    famimax Partout
    suzukube posted the 08/19/2022 at 05:38 PM
    wait attend c'est le même vieux jeu que j'ai sur ma Switch la ? J'ai fait le générique de ma chaine Youtube avec
    famimax posted the 08/19/2022 at 05:41 PM
    guiguif ok
    Tu vois zekk... Ok "Oui mais c'est juste un DLC"... , "Oui mais..." , "Oui mais..." , "Oui mais..." , "Oui mais..." , "Oui mais..."
    arquion posted the 08/19/2022 at 05:45 PM
    famimax tu sais, tu peux même voir Kratos se battre à côté du Masterchief dans Fortnite et cela depuis un bon moment
    zekk posted the 08/19/2022 at 05:45 PM
    famimax ?

    comme si c'était nouveau sur le marché... tu peux demander à Suzukube tu peux jouer avec Kratos sur Xbox... et ce depuis un petit, celà veut-il dire que God of war est jouable sur Xbox.

    c'est dingue comme tu es binaire !
    famimax posted the 08/19/2022 at 05:45 PM
    Et avant qu'on me dise "Oui mais la licence n'appartient pas à Sony"

    https://tsdr.uspto.gov/#caseNumber=85057815&caseType=SERIAL_NO&searchType=statusSearch


    © 2012-2020 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Journey is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by thatgamecompany.
    Conversion development by Inline Assembly Ltd. Published by Annapurna Interactive.

    https://store.steampowered.com/app/638230/Journey/


    © 2012-2019 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Journey est une marque de Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Développé par thatgamecompany.

    https://store.epicgames.com/fr/p/journey
    zekk posted the 08/19/2022 at 05:50 PM
    famimax Masterchief est jouable aussi sur ps grâce à un skin, ça veut dire que Halo arrive sur console playstation ?
    famimax posted the 08/19/2022 at 05:52 PM
    arquion zekk Ah j'avais oublié la news sur Kratos, donc vous êtes d'accord que tout peut arriver de nos jours, et Kratos ca restait un skin (apres je connais pas Fornite, si ça influencé le gameplay), la on parle carrément d'un niveau. Pour MS, eux non justement ça m'étonne pas, ca fait un moment qui sortent des jeux partout, sur PC déja, et leur minecraft sur tous les supports, et j'en suis sur que COD sera partout
    zekk posted the 08/19/2022 at 05:55 PM
    famimax skin DLC, pareil au même désolé pour toi, ça n'annonce en rien le jeu chez la concurrence surtout que l'on parle d'un DLC avec un jeu multi, sérieux prends un peu de recul là... Tu en as vraiment besoin
    famimax posted the 08/19/2022 at 06:09 PM
    zekk Ah mais j'ai pas dit que Journey arrivait sur XBox, ou que la version PC va arriver sur le Game Pass PC, juste que les choses changent, et comme à chaque fois on sort des "Oui mais c'est juste..."
    famimax posted the 08/19/2022 at 06:12 PM
    zekk Tient, imagine un niveau Mario ou Zelda à la place, ça serait surprenant non ? Pour Sony et MS, plus rien nous étonne vu qu'ils vont de plus en plus vers l'edition multi plateforme
    marcelpatulacci posted the 08/19/2022 at 06:16 PM
    A fortiori sur la 3eme photo c'est l'évolution de Lugia.
    zekk posted the 08/19/2022 at 06:18 PM
    famimax Ben oui c'est juste un Dlc dans un jeu multi... En plus tu n'es pas cohérent dans tes propos... On va en rester là, on est dans une conversation inutile où je ne sais pas ce que tu essayes de prouver, mais je m'en fou
    famimax posted the 08/19/2022 at 06:21 PM
    zekk Ah mais je veux rien prouver du tout, je constate juste
    zekk posted the 08/19/2022 at 06:22 PM
    famimax oui oui...
    guiguif posted the 08/19/2022 at 06:46 PM
    famimax zekk Moi qui m'attendait a 16 messages de gens en folie sur cette news, quelle déception
    zekk posted the 08/19/2022 at 06:49 PM
    guiguif désolé
    famimax posted the 08/19/2022 at 07:41 PM
    guiguif C'est juste qu'avec mes arguments irréfutables j'ai coupé court au débat, il y a juste zekk qui a du mal à voir la vérité en face, je n'irais pas à dire qu'il fait preuve de mauvaise foi, juste qu'il ne veut pas admettre qu'il a tord. Il me fait un peu penser à ces adeptes de médecines douces et d'homéopathie, tu peux leur montrer tous les résultats d'essais cliniques qui prouvent que ces "médecines" ou ces produits n'ont aucune efficacité thérapeutique, mais ca ne changera rien à leur conviction, impossible pour eux d'admettre qu'ils se trompent depuis 50 ans. zekk c'est pareil
    zekk posted the 08/19/2022 at 07:46 PM
    famimax c'est juste que tu casses couilles pour rien sur cet article où tu m'as provoqué... Et qu'en plus tu n'arrives pas à tenir un discours cohérent et que tu n'arrives pas à tenir un discours cohérent : à un moment les jeux PS arrive sur Xbox à un moment pas... De plus je te rappelle que j'ai été d'accord avec toi sur le fait qu le marché évolue

    T'es juste un type qui raconte de la merde qui ne sait pas comment s'en sortir et donc qui fait une petite attaque bien basse dans son dernier commentaire, là où il aurait pu finir avec un peu plus de légèreté comme je l'ai fait...

    Mais tu n'as rien à prouver
    famimax posted the 08/19/2022 at 08:05 PM
    zekk Prends une gélule d'oscilloplaystaccium je te sens fébrile
    zekk posted the 08/19/2022 at 08:09 PM
    famimax tu rames...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo