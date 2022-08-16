Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
profile
amassous
164
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1346
visites since opening : 3560340
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball SUPER en cover du prochain V-Jump


On peut lire sur la cover "Climax de l'Arc Granolah"
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/16/2022 at 08:07 PM by amassous
    comments (5)
    jf17 posted the 08/16/2022 at 08:15 PM
    La page est magnifique
    stardustx posted the 08/16/2022 at 08:17 PM
    vivement qu'ils arrêtent le massacre
    yanissou posted the 08/16/2022 at 08:25 PM
    On n'en peut plus de ce massacre
    asakk posted the 08/16/2022 at 08:37 PM
    Donc la nouvelle transfo de Goku (le vrai UI) c'est des cheveux noir qui vire au gris?
    jf17 posted the 08/16/2022 at 08:50 PM
    asakk honnêtement j'aime bien la transfo même si au final elle ne sert a rien
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo