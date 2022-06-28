profile
masharu > blog
Live A Live remake - Gameplay Nintendo Treehouse + Demo


La demo va jusqu'au chapitre 3, avec transfert de sauvegarde vers la version complète possible pour continuer dès la sortie.
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4pa_AlzOnTM
    tags : nintendo square-enix switch live a live
    ouken, drybowser, vohmp
    posted the 06/28/2022 at 02:11 PM by masharu
    comments (2)
    ouken posted the 06/28/2022 at 02:15 PM
    gros day one !!!!!
    jenicris posted the 06/28/2022 at 02:20 PM
    Je testerai la démo!
