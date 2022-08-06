profile
Soul Hackers 2
2
Likers
name : Soul Hackers 2
platform : PC
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
179
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5454
visites since opening : 8080413
guiguif > blog
all
Soul Hackers 2: Un nouveau gros trailer
Atlus balance un nouveau trailer pour Soul Hackers 2 qui sortira en Aout sur Playstation, Xbox et PC et en bon français.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/08/2022 at 10:18 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    zekk posted the 06/08/2022 at 10:24 PM
    Ça me donne toujours aussi envie ! Day one pour moi
    ouken posted the 06/08/2022 at 10:40 PM
    Tour par tour day one obliger même si la DA je suis pas trop trop fan les combats me plaise bien .
    hanackil posted the 06/08/2022 at 11:13 PM
    Pareil tour par tour je risque de craquer Day one
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo