Kimetsu no Yaiba: Un teaser pour la saison 3
L'événement Kimetsu no Utage: Yûkaku-hen, dédié à l'anime Demon Slayer, a partagé aujourd'hui une vidéo promotionnelle pour son nouvel arc : Le village des forgeurs de sabres (Katanakaji no Sato-Hen) :


https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/fr/news/2022-04-16/demon-slayer-larc-du-village-des-forgeurs-de-sabres-se-devoile-en-video/.184696
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/17/2022 at 10:30 AM
    Tiens on peut parler d'animation sur un site de jeu vidéos ?
    guiguif posted the 04/17/2022 at 10:33 AM
    darkxehanort94 ?
    amassous posted the 04/17/2022 at 10:40 AM
    LETS GO
