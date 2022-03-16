J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
La couverture du tome 18 de Dragon Ball SUPER dévoilé


C'est un bon choix mais franchement je trouve le Baddack bizarre , et vous? vous validez?
    posted the 03/16/2022 at 11:49 AM by amassous
    comments (18)
    asakk posted the 03/16/2022 at 11:50 AM
    Bizarre la tête de Bardock non?
    testament posted the 03/16/2022 at 11:52 AM
    C'est parce qu'il a lu le manga.
    godson posted the 03/16/2022 at 11:53 AM
    Elle est chouette la couverture.
    Trop de muscle sur les bras peut-être.
    La forme de la bouche qui change mais ça le fait.
    amassous posted the 03/16/2022 at 11:54 AM
    godson Baddack il va à la salle , y' a pas trop de muscles
    asakk Exact j'ai un problème avec son visage moi aussi.
    shinz0 posted the 03/16/2022 at 11:55 AM
    Cette classe
    gunstarred posted the 03/16/2022 at 12:04 PM
    Bras trop musclé
    coldy posted the 03/16/2022 at 12:08 PM
    Stylé, si seuleent le manga pouvait avoir cette atmosphère…
    rbz posted the 03/16/2022 at 12:35 PM
    ah vous avez toujours pas abandonné le truc ?
    amassous posted the 03/16/2022 at 12:38 PM
    rbz Et non on lache pas l’affaire.
    cliana posted the 03/16/2022 at 12:50 PM
    Même la femme à gauche protège son enfant à ne pas lire cette œuvre moisie
    kikoo31 posted the 03/16/2022 at 12:55 PM
    L illu est pas mal
    dommage que l histoire et les dessins dans le tome ne suivent pas ....
    eljugadordelaplaya posted the 03/16/2022 at 01:35 PM
    Il fait plus Goku que Bardock
    kr16 posted the 03/16/2022 at 02:20 PM
    Oh oui
    Je valide même a 500%
    fretide posted the 03/16/2022 at 02:50 PM
    Lire db super en tant que fan , c'est comme voir la meuf, que tu kiffais et idéalisais, éméchée en soirée en train de vomir dans les chiottes: un truc sera brisé à jamais.
    bladagun posted the 03/16/2022 at 03:05 PM
    Il avait un bec de lièvre bardock ?
    bladagun posted the 03/16/2022 at 03:07 PM
    https://youtu.be/vv7FKARqNcA
    fretide posted the 03/16/2022 at 03:31 PM
    bladagun
    amassous posted the 03/16/2022 at 03:57 PM
    fretide REMUE PAS le couteaux
