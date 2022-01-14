profile
Konami
GetsuFumaDen : Undying Moon aussi sur PS5/PS4-XSX/XOne


Le jeu était prévu jusqu’à présent pour PC/Switch.
(Le jeu est disponible sur PC an accès anticipé)

la classification Brésilienne indique des versions PS5/PS4 et XSX/XOne.


Gematsu
Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7c0hZ4w7T2o
