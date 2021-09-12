J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
163
Likes
Likers
amassous
articles : 1285
visites since opening : 3347533
La figurine qui vous faut pour tout fan de Evangelion


Le Homard Shinji

    torotoro59
    posted the 12/09/2021 at 04:24 PM by amassous
    comments (13)
    wickette posted the 12/09/2021 at 04:27 PM
    Faudrait vraiment que je regarde les films 1.0 -> 4.0 apparemment ils sont sur Amazon prime.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/09/2021 at 04:32 PM
    A fortiori j'aime aussi le homard.
    torotoro59 posted the 12/09/2021 at 04:42 PM
    T'as pas une boîte a musique à acheter toi ?! sinon t'es un faux fan DBZ pissétout
    torotoro59 posted the 12/09/2021 at 04:44 PM
    marcelpatulacci nan tu le charrif là ?
    onimusha posted the 12/09/2021 at 04:51 PM
    marcelpatulacci
    omar m'as tué?
    ducknsexe posted the 12/09/2021 at 04:57 PM
    marcelpatulacci bizarre qu il ya pas déjà un mec avec ce pseudo là sur gamekyo
    amassous posted the 12/09/2021 at 04:59 PM
    torotoro59 J’ai pas le budjet aidez moi.
    kikoo31 posted the 12/09/2021 at 05:03 PM
    ça c'est pour le repas du nouvel an pour opthomas
    torotoro59 posted the 12/09/2021 at 05:10 PM
    amassous réunis tes...boules et cristal et fais ton voeu
    torotoro59 posted the 12/09/2021 at 05:11 PM
    amassous de*
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/09/2021 at 05:54 PM
    torotoro59 onimusha ducknsexe

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q-jSWFtTTtE
    torotoro59 posted the 12/09/2021 at 06:16 PM
    marcelpatulacci
    cort posted the 12/09/2021 at 06:41 PM
    En parlant de ça j'ai fait acquisition d'une petite figurine d'Asuka,de toute Bowté !
