J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
163
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1279
visites since opening : 3330156
amassous > blog
Y'aura un trailer pour le retour de BLEACH le 18 decembre
Le dernier arc en scan:Thousand Year Blood War sera montré le 18 !!!

J'espère une adaptation pas rushé!


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/29/2021 at 08:56 PM by amassous
    comments (10)
    jf17 posted the 11/29/2021 at 08:59 PM
    Moi j'espère que le combat final sera modifié
    amassous posted the 11/29/2021 at 09:00 PM
    jf17 Sérieux c'était pas ouf, et un autre passage avec le roi du monde aussi j'aimerais bien mdrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
    yanissou posted the 11/29/2021 at 09:03 PM
    amassous ta dégainer vite
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/29/2021 at 09:06 PM
    Jamais accrocher a l'anime, j'ai a peine fait 20 ou 30 épisodes je crois. Ch'ui sur je vais accrocher au manga
    amassous posted the 11/29/2021 at 09:08 PM
    yanissou On est là .
    marcelpatulacci Test Bleach Kai.
    bladagun posted the 11/29/2021 at 09:12 PM
    Mdr l'autre avec une crete
    fausst posted the 11/29/2021 at 09:38 PM
    Coincidence... je voulais justement écrire un article sur bleach
    wickette posted the 11/29/2021 at 09:47 PM
    Merci pour linfo
    amassous posted the 11/29/2021 at 09:56 PM
    fausst Il n'y a pas de coïncidence dans ce monde
    bladagun Il est fort tu verra
    wickette tkt
    bladagun posted the 11/29/2021 at 10:52 PM
    amassous je rigolais parce que j'ai cru que c'était ikkaku qui c'était laissé pousser une crête mais c'est un autre perso...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo