J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
articles :
1279
1279
visites since opening :
3330156
3330156
amassous
> blog
Y'aura un trailer pour le retour de BLEACH le 18 decembre
Le dernier arc en scan:Thousand Year Blood War sera montré le 18 !!!
J'espère une adaptation pas rushé!
posted the 11/29/2021 at 08:56 PM by
amassous
comments (
10
)
jf17
posted
the 11/29/2021 at 08:59 PM
Moi j'espère que le combat final sera modifié
amassous
posted
the 11/29/2021 at 09:00 PM
jf17
Sérieux c'était pas ouf, et un autre passage avec le roi du monde aussi j'aimerais bien mdrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
yanissou
posted
the 11/29/2021 at 09:03 PM
amassous
ta dégainer vite
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 11/29/2021 at 09:06 PM
Jamais accrocher a l'anime, j'ai a peine fait 20 ou 30 épisodes je crois. Ch'ui sur je vais accrocher au manga
amassous
posted
the 11/29/2021 at 09:08 PM
yanissou
On est là
.
marcelpatulacci
Test Bleach Kai.
bladagun
posted
the 11/29/2021 at 09:12 PM
Mdr l'autre avec une crete
fausst
posted
the 11/29/2021 at 09:38 PM
Coincidence... je voulais justement écrire un article sur bleach
wickette
posted
the 11/29/2021 at 09:47 PM
Merci pour linfo
amassous
posted
the 11/29/2021 at 09:56 PM
fausst
Il n'y a pas de coïncidence dans ce monde
bladagun
Il est fort tu verra
wickette
tkt
bladagun
posted
the 11/29/2021 at 10:52 PM
amassous
je rigolais parce que j'ai cru que c'était ikkaku qui c'était laissé pousser une crête mais c'est un autre perso...
citer un membre
