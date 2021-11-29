profile
Spike Chunsoft
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Le teaser du nouveau jeu de Kazutaka Kodaka (Danganronpa)


Kazutaka Kodaka est le créateur et scénariste de la licence Danganronpa.
Pour la musique c'est Masafumi Takada et au design Rui Komatsuzaki qui ont œuvré sur la licence Danganronpa
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bAgEmdFuOuE
    La DA est vraiment cool
