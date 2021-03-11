profile
nicolasgourry > blog
[Résultat] Top 5 / Meilleures adaptations Jeux en Film / Gamekyo


Voici « le top 5 » Gamekyo concernant les meilleurs adaptations jeux video en film :

5) Kingsglaive : Final Fantasy XV (2016) / 7 Points


3) Final Fantasy VII : Advent Children (2005) / 8 Points


3) Pokémon Détective Pikachu (2019) / 8 Points


2) Warcraft : Le commencement (2016) / 9 Points


1) Silent Hill (2006) / 14 Points


Mention honorable avec minium 5 Points :
Mortal Kombat -1995-

Merci aux 17 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.


Tout les films avec leur point respectif
    shinz0 posted the 11/03/2021 at 12:40 PM
    Classement plutôt correct voire bon au vu du thème

    Y a pas encore de chef d’œuvre dans cette catégorie et ce n'est le prochain Resident Evil qui va arranger cela
    sephiroth07 posted the 11/03/2021 at 01:31 PM
    Warcraft?
    J'en ai aucun souvenir, une horreur
    sandman posted the 11/03/2021 at 01:34 PM
    à part silent hill...
    destati posted the 11/03/2021 at 01:44 PM
    Ahhh Mortal Kombat de 95, je l'aime d'amour ce film !
