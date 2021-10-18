profile
Asterix & Obelix : Baffez les tous
name : Asterix & Obelix : Baffez les tous
platform : PC
editor : Microids
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
Asterix & Obelix : Baffez-les Tous ! / Gameplay (sans commentaire)

(15 Minutes de gameplay sans commentaire / Version Switch)


Rappel : Le producteur du jeu est Julien "Julo" Hubert, l'ancien rédacteur en chef de Gameblog.
A savoir : le développeur est sur un remake de Joe and Mac : Caveman Ninja.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYCFiVrilfE
    posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:32 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    ostream posted the 10/18/2021 at 08:54 PM
    C'est normal le framerate et les animations ? ça pique les yeux.
    Le sound design est affreux.
    victornewman posted the 10/18/2021 at 10:17 PM
    ostream ça viens de chez toi ..
