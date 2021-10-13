[pos=centre]
Du coup (Switch 2 inside)


Hummmm
53ème portage du titre
Ratchet.
    altendorf posted the 10/13/2021 at 05:06 PM
    Ultra 4K Definitive Edition
    nosphor68 posted the 10/13/2021 at 05:10 PM
    GTA V Édition 20 fps
    skuldleif posted the 10/13/2021 at 05:13 PM
    lui et skyrim repondront présent et a 69€99 prix conseillé
    ducknsexe posted the 10/13/2021 at 05:19 PM
    Tout les jeux de 2022 auront 2 versions
    fan2jeux posted the 10/13/2021 at 05:23 PM
    Compatibilité avec le volant nintendo labo
    mercure7 posted the 10/13/2021 at 05:24 PM
    Ca tournera pas encore dessus, non, attends la Switch 4 vieux
    micablo posted the 10/13/2021 at 05:54 PM
    skuldleif Sony a dit que la 4K c'était 79€99, on sait comment ça va finir, surtout sur une machine nintendo où tous les éditeurs se font plaisir.
    axlenz posted the 10/13/2021 at 05:56 PM
    mercure7 ça dépend de la version... En soit la version Ps3 devrait pouvoir tourner sur la Switch actuelle... m'enfin... je suppose
    nakata posted the 10/13/2021 at 06:13 PM
    akinen posted the 10/13/2021 at 06:16 PM
    À quand la switch 60fps?
    wickette posted the 10/13/2021 at 07:04 PM
    Game as a service...c'est LE problème de ce modèle, le GTA online ramène trop de fric donc voila quoi..
