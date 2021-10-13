accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
[pos=centre]
profile
71
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
latimevic
,
fullbuster
,
dx93
,
neokiller
,
gantzeur
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
ninjah
,
battossai
,
minx
,
akd
,
tvirus
,
badaboum
,
drakeramore
,
wobblelub
,
badaboumisback
,
kabuki
,
goldmen33
,
linkiorra
,
temporell
,
chester
,
asus
,
e3payne
,
mickurt
,
phase1
,
hyde
,
carlmorol
,
darkyx
,
binou87
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
samanosuke31
,
4096x2160
,
kisukesan
,
darksephiroth
,
minbox
,
bladagun
,
opthomas
,
monkeydluffy
,
greil93
,
jf17
,
leblogdeshacka
,
link80
,
waurius59
,
traveller
,
angelcloud
,
archesstat
,
testament
,
sora78
,
gerarddeparde
,
victornewman
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
svr
,
supasaiyajin
,
niveforever
,
rayzorx09
,
yanissou
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
micki
,
awamy02
,
psyecran
,
douf
,
anaislayu
,
adieu
,
torotoro59
,
lolise
,
mrlec
,
sorakairi86
,
kr16
,
shinz0
ratchet
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1318
visites since opening :
1866823
ratchet
> blog
Du coup (Switch 2 inside)
Hummmm
53ème portage du titre
Ratchet.
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
idd
posted the 10/13/2021 at 05:03 PM by
ratchet
comments (
11
)
altendorf
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 05:06 PM
Ultra 4K Definitive Edition
nosphor68
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 05:10 PM
GTA V Édition 20 fps
skuldleif
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 05:13 PM
lui et skyrim repondront présent et a 69€99 prix conseillé
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 05:19 PM
Tout les jeux de 2022 auront 2 versions
fan2jeux
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 05:23 PM
Compatibilité avec le volant nintendo labo
mercure7
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 05:24 PM
Ca tournera pas encore dessus, non, attends la Switch 4 vieux
micablo
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 05:54 PM
skuldleif
Sony a dit que la 4K c'était 79€99, on sait comment ça va finir, surtout sur une machine nintendo où tous les éditeurs se font plaisir.
axlenz
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 05:56 PM
mercure7
ça dépend de la version... En soit la version Ps3 devrait pouvoir tourner sur la Switch actuelle... m'enfin... je suppose
nakata
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 06:13 PM
akinen
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 06:16 PM
À quand la switch 60fps?
wickette
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 07:04 PM
Game as a service...c'est LE problème de ce modèle, le GTA online ramène trop de fric donc voila quoi..
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo