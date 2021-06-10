J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Une nouvelle affiche pour le film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero


Un trailer pourrait venir dans quelques jours durant la comic con de New York.
    posted the 10/06/2021 at 11:05 AM by amassous
    comments (5)
    vohmp posted the 10/06/2021 at 11:10 AM
    ça sent le film en 3d ou cell shading
    pharrell posted the 10/06/2021 at 11:11 AM
    Après ils vont faire une nouvelle saison de Dragon Ball Super qui reprend les éléments du film ?
    playstation2008 posted the 10/06/2021 at 11:16 AM
    J'espère que... mais j'ai un peu peur j'admets
    amassous posted the 10/06/2021 at 11:16 AM
    pharrell Aucune annonce pour le moment.
    fuji posted the 10/06/2021 at 11:31 AM
    Vohmp En meme temps tout ce qui a été présenté était en 3d jusque la! Pas compris les gens qui esperaient encore autre chose.
    En tout cas donne pas envie cette affiche...
