J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
> blog
Une nouvelle affiche pour le film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero
Un trailer pourrait venir dans quelques jours durant la comic con de New York.
posted the 10/06/2021 at 11:05 AM by amassous
amassous
comments (5)
5
)
vohmp
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 11:10 AM
ça sent le film en 3d ou cell shading
pharrell
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 11:11 AM
Après ils vont faire une nouvelle saison de Dragon Ball Super qui reprend les éléments du film ?
playstation2008
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 11:16 AM
J'espère que... mais j'ai un peu peur j'admets
amassous
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 11:16 AM
pharrell
Aucune annonce pour le moment.
fuji
posted
the 10/06/2021 at 11:31 AM
Vohmp
En meme temps tout ce qui a été présenté était en 3d jusque la! Pas compris les gens qui esperaient encore autre chose.
En tout cas donne pas envie cette affiche...
En tout cas donne pas envie cette affiche...