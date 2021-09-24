profile
Mario Golf : Super Rush
name : Mario Golf : Super Rush
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Camelot
genre : sport
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Mario Golf : Super Rush / Mise à jour 3.0.0


Après une mise à jour en Aout (Gratuit)
Nouveau mode : matchs classés
Nouveau personnage : Toadette
Nouveau parcours : New Donk City

Voici une mise à jour en Septembre (Gratuit)
Nouveaux personnages : Koopa Troopa et Ninji
Nouveaux parcours : Combe-aux-vents et Pikipalmes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paBp4nG7WBQ
    posted the 09/24/2021 at 08:12 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    sultano posted the 09/24/2021 at 08:43 AM
    *Croassement de corbeau*
