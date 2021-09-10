profile
WarioWare : Get It Together
3
name : WarioWare : Get It Together
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : party games
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Wario Ware : Get It Together! / Trailer (Jap)

(Date : 10/09/2021)



Pour la première fois le jeu est jouable en coopération à 2.
Il y a un mode "mode Variety Pack" : 10 niveaux jouables jusqu'à 4 depuis une même console.

Rappel


PS : Le jeu est à 40€ à la Fnac en Neuf.
Site de Nintendo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x3n6ebaxI8
    posted the 08/20/2021 at 11:20 AM by nicolasgourry
