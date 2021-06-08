profile
Mario Golf : Super Rush
name : Mario Golf : Super Rush
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Camelot
genre : sport
[Switch] Mario Golf : Super Rush / DLC : Toadette ect




Nouveau mode : matchs classés
Nouveau personnage : Toadette
Nouveau parcours : New Donk City
Amélioration des commandes par mouvements

D'autres mises à jour sont à prévoir cette année !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MUQzIKCgGuA
    posted the 08/06/2021 at 10:05 PM by nicolasgourry
