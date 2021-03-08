profile
No More Heroes III
name : No More Heroes III
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Marvelous
developer : Grasshopper Manufacture
genre : action
masharu
17
Likes
Likers
masharu
masharu > blog
No More Heroes III - 30 minutes de gameplay


Par ailleurs, Suda51 a fait savoir lors d'une interview avec IGN qu'il aimerait bien voir un jour une série ou un film sur No More Heroes.

I’ve actually had a lot of offers and proposals for a No More Heroes movie or TV show over the years, and as of yet, not a single one has come to fruition. No wait – to be exact, one of them actually came really close, but ended up not working out. We had actually gone so far as to decide on the actor to play the main character, but it never made it into production. But anyway, we get proposals like that all the time, so one of these days I’m hoping that we’ll be able to make that dream a reality, and give everyone the No More Heroes movie or TV show that they want maybe on Amazon Prime or Netflix or something.
Nintendo Life - https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2021/07/suda51_hopes_to_make_no_more_heroes_movie_or_tv_show_a_reality
    tags : no more heroes marvelous grasshopper manufacture switch
    posted the 08/03/2021 at 05:23 PM by masharu
    comments (8)
    cobrasnake posted the 08/03/2021 at 05:34 PM
    day one
    ducknsexe posted the 08/03/2021 at 05:57 PM
    Un jeu fun, gros day One, Suda51 prend mon argent
    keiku posted the 08/03/2021 at 06:07 PM
    le jeu a l'air fun mais c'est quand même le jeu le moins bien optimiser sur switch que j'ai eu l'occasion de voir
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 08/03/2021 at 06:09 PM
    keiku Jette un coup d'oeil à Deadly Premonition 2

    Sinon, malgré les graphismes et l'optimisation, ca reste 10% de l’intérêt d'un JV pour moi. J'ai hâte de voir la jouabilité, les situations, toutes les activités, l'OST, etc...
    keiku posted the 08/03/2021 at 06:15 PM
    onsentapedequijesuis ca a l'air du même niveau en effet...
    burningcrimson posted the 08/03/2021 at 06:17 PM
    J ai essayé et j'essaie encore mais impossible pour moi d'adhérer... Que ce soit la direction artistique, le personnage principal, le gameplay, je n'y arrive pas...
    burningcrimson posted the 08/03/2021 at 06:26 PM
    En plus c'est moche et vide comme pas permis et on dirait que ça rame parfois sur la moto...
    guiguif posted the 08/03/2021 at 06:38 PM
    Que c'est laid et que ça rame pour rien... je me repete mais si c'etait pour faire ça valait mieux rester sur le moteur Wii...
