I’ve actually had a lot of offers and proposals for a No More Heroes movie or TV show over the years, and as of yet, not a single one has come to fruition. No wait – to be exact, one of them actually came really close, but ended up not working out. We had actually gone so far as to decide on the actor to play the main character, but it never made it into production. But anyway, we get proposals like that all the time, so one of these days I’m hoping that we’ll be able to make that dream a reality, and give everyone the No More Heroes movie or TV show that they want maybe on Amazon Prime or Netflix or something.

Par ailleurs, Suda51 a fait savoir lors d'une interview avec IGN qu'il aimerait bien voir un jour une série ou un film sur No More Heroes.