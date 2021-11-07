profile
Konami
name : Konami
official website : http://www.konami-europe.com
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel : Saikyou Battle Royale!! / Démo Jap



(Date de sortie : 12 Aout 2021 / Japon)

Une démo est disponible au Japon

Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R76LsaSuGqE
    posted the 07/11/2021 at 04:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    darkxehanort94 posted the 07/11/2021 at 05:56 PM
    Si il sort du japon ca sera un miracle.
    rbz posted the 07/11/2021 at 06:07 PM
    darkxehanort94 étant donné que l'anime sevens et le nouveau format sont prévu a l'international. Le jeu finira par sortir
