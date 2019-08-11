Les ajouts PS5 seront :
- Fonctionnalités Dualsense, retours haptiques, gâchette adaptatives
- Audio 3D
- Le jeu tiers parti des capacités du SSD
- Mode fidélité en 4 natif et mode performance en 60 fps le tout en Ultra Wide
Cette édition coûtera 10€ si on possède n’importe version PS4 de Death Stranding
À confirmer cependant
-DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
-DEATH STRANDING DDE content
-New in-game suit colors
-New in-game power glove colors
-New in-game BB Pod options
-New in-game backpack patches
-Digital mini art book + OST app
-Avatar set
"If you already own the PlayStation 4 version of Death Stranding, you can get the PlayStation 5 Death Stranding Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade for only [$10]."
Il y a aussi de nouvelles missions principales supplémentaires.
Nouvelles armes, une nouvelle région, nouveaux gadgets, véhicules, nouvelles constructions...
