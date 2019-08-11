I AM THE DANGER
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non (même si online)
european release date : 11/08/2019
other versions : PC
Death Stranding DC : l’upgrade coûtera 10€


Les ajouts PS5 seront :

- Fonctionnalités Dualsense, retours haptiques, gâchette adaptatives
- Audio 3D
- Le jeu tiers parti des capacités du SSD
- Mode fidélité en 4 natif et mode performance en 60 fps le tout en Ultra Wide

Cette édition coûtera 10€ si on possède n’importe version PS4 de Death Stranding
    posted the 07/08/2021 at 10:36 PM by walterwhite
    comments (18)
    kaijun posted the 07/08/2021 at 10:37 PM
    En espérant qu'ils fassent pas ça pour GOT
    skuldleif posted the 07/08/2021 at 10:40 PM
    kaijun a priori c'est aussi le cas pour GOT
    suzukube posted the 07/08/2021 at 10:41 PM
    skuldleif posted the 07/08/2021 at 10:44 PM
    ah ok ya tout inclu c'est plutot une bonne nouvelle en fait
    kratoszeus posted the 07/08/2021 at 10:45 PM
    voila c est tout ce que je voulais savoir.
    marcus62 posted the 07/08/2021 at 10:46 PM
    Dix balles pour un simple upgrade, puré... ces voleurs. Ça doit être gratuit, honnêtement ces simples upgrades à moins que dans ces 10 euros, sont inclus les nouveaux modes de jeu et les nouvelles missions.
    walterwhite posted the 07/08/2021 at 10:50 PM
    marcus62 C’est pas précisé mais je crois que 10€ ça comporte la totale

    À confirmer cependant
    namiswan posted the 07/08/2021 at 10:54 PM
    Marcus62 pour 10 euro tu passe ta version PS4 en Director's Cut ou deluxe donc logiquement ta la version avec tout amélioration graphic + nouveau contenue
    chronokami posted the 07/08/2021 at 10:56 PM
    le jeu ressortira en disque ?
    leonr4 posted the 07/08/2021 at 11:02 PM
    Digital Deluxe Edition

    -DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT
    -DEATH STRANDING DDE content
    -New in-game suit colors
    -New in-game power glove colors
    -New in-game BB Pod options
    -New in-game backpack patches
    -Digital mini art book + OST app
    -Avatar set
    nicolasgourry posted the 07/08/2021 at 11:04 PM
    namiswan walterwhite marcus62
    "If you already own the PlayStation 4 version of Death Stranding, you can get the PlayStation 5 Death Stranding Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade for only [$10]."
    https://www.gematsu.com/2021/07/death-stranding-directors-cut-launches-september-24
    suzukube posted the 07/08/2021 at 11:06 PM
    walterwhite elle est énorme ton image O_o
    losz posted the 07/08/2021 at 11:06 PM
    Toujours ce choix 60 fps ou 4k natif, c'est lourd, c'est un jeu ps4 et c'est même pas foutu de faire 4k/60 fps, elles ont rien sous le capot les consoles de cette gen
    walterwhite posted the 07/08/2021 at 11:08 PM
    suzukube Je suis sur mon tel, j’ai rectifié
    suzukube posted the 07/08/2021 at 11:12 PM
    walterwhite C'était pas méchant j'ai cru que c'était volontaire Sorry

    losz Au pire t'achète un PC avec une RTX 3090 non ? Tu pourras avoir de la 4K native sans DLSS
    suzukube posted the 07/08/2021 at 11:13 PM
    marcus62 j'aimerais bien payer 10 balles pour avoir Judgement sur PS5 depuis ma versions PS4 au lieu de payer... 39.99 €.
    walterwhite posted the 07/08/2021 at 11:18 PM
    suzukube No soucy tkt
    dalbog posted the 07/08/2021 at 11:19 PM
    L'article est trompeur.

    Il y a aussi de nouvelles missions principales supplémentaires.
    Nouvelles armes, une nouvelle région, nouveaux gadgets, véhicules, nouvelles constructions...

    C'est très honnête 10e
