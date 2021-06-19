profile
Scarlet Nexus
0
Likers
name : Scarlet Nexus
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
176
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5040
visites since opening : 7008815
guiguif > blog
all
Scarlet Nexus: 1er Episode de l'anime en VOST sur Youtube
Premier episode dispo en VOST en avant premiere. La suite en Juillet.



+ Nouveau Trailer. Le jeu sortira lui le 25 Juin.

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/19/2021 at 10:04 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    ravyxxs posted the 06/19/2021 at 10:15 PM
    J'ai l'impression d'avoir tous les jours des news sur ce jeu depuis deux mois,c'est crevant lool.
    axlenz posted the 06/19/2021 at 10:15 PM
    Pauvre Guiguif et ses articles Scarlet Nexus
    suzukube posted the 06/19/2021 at 10:16 PM
    Merci ^^ !
    guiguif posted the 06/19/2021 at 10:26 PM
    axlenz ravyxxs yen aura ptete un autre demain
    guiguif posted the 06/19/2021 at 10:31 PM
    suzukube axlenz ravyxxs je viens d'up
    suzukube posted the 06/19/2021 at 11:32 PM
    guiguif Oh top cool je me mate ça !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo