profile
Cave
8
Likers
name : Cave
official website : http://www.cave.co.jp/index_e.html
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3827
visites since opening : 5229093
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Mushihimesama / Disponible


Aussitôt annoncé, aussitôt disponible
A Savoir : Espgaluda et DoDonPachi Resurrection arriveront en 2021.
Trois shoot 'em up développé par Cave.


Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKpZD9BKpNM
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/15/2021 at 06:27 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    hyoga57 posted the 06/15/2021 at 06:39 PM
    Je vais attendre une version PS4 ou Xbox One.
    salerafiot posted the 06/15/2021 at 07:19 PM
    Meilleur annonce de ces dix dernières minutes !!!
    Je prends cache !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo