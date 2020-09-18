profile
Rune Factory 5
Rune Factory 5
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Marvelous
developer : Marvelous Interactive
genre : RPG
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Rune Factory 5 / Intro Alternative (Spoil)


Intro Alternative


Première intro dévoilé il y a deux jours :


C'est une exclusivité Switch
Il est sortie depuis hier au japon.
Il est prévu pour 2021 en Occident.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MDXjtbkrVWo
    posted the 05/21/2021 at 08:14 PM by nicolasgourry
