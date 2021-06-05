profile
Scarlet Nexus
Scarlet Nexus: L'opening en video
Scarlet Nexus montre son opening.
Le jeu sortira sur PS4, PS5, One, Series et PC le 25 Juin.

    tags :
    kujiraldine
    posted the 05/06/2021 at 02:38 PM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    kujiraldine posted the 05/06/2021 at 03:15 PM
    Il a quand même une patte graphique de dingue, y a pas à dire.
