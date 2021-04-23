profile
Scarlet Nexus
name : Scarlet Nexus
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
guiguif
guiguif
Scarlet Nexus: Deux nouvelles video de gameplay
Namco Bandai devoile 2 nouvelles videos de gameplay pour son jeu d'action Scarlet Nexus.

Le jeu sortira le 25 Juin sur PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series et PC



    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    raoh38, killia, rkm18, sorakairi86, hanackil, yukilin, ropstar
    posted the 04/23/2021 at 05:08 PM by guiguif
    comments (9)
    ratchet posted the 04/23/2021 at 05:10 PM
    J'ai trop hâte, le jeu me donne très envie! (y'a aussi un anime qui arrive sur Wakanim)
    zanpa posted the 04/23/2021 at 05:17 PM
    ça à l'air mieux que lors de la première présentation c'est enfin fluide et le combats on l'air intéressant
    serve posted the 04/23/2021 at 05:19 PM
    La première vidéo était pas top mais la ça donne bien envie.
    cobrasnake posted the 04/23/2021 at 05:20 PM
    j'aime bien ce que je vois
    aiolia081 posted the 04/23/2021 at 05:46 PM
    Je ne sais pas encore trop quoi en penser pour le moment
    shambala93 posted the 04/23/2021 at 05:58 PM
    Quand même pas fou techniquement.
    guiguif posted the 04/23/2021 at 06:30 PM
    shambala93 c'est loin d'etre moche, rien que le cel shading est vraiment top
    suzukube posted the 04/23/2021 at 06:33 PM
    guiguif c'est trop bien les éléments de décors utilisable pendant les combats, day one !
    malcomz posted the 04/23/2021 at 07:35 PM
    Pas mal du tout. A suivre
