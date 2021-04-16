profile
Castlevania: La saison 4 sera la derniere + Date de sortie
On apprend que la saison 4 de l'animé Castlevania produit par Netflix sera la derniere.
Cette saison sera disponible le 13 Mai.

https://www.siliconera.com/netflixs-castlevania-season-4-will-air-in-may-and-be-the-last-one/
    posted the 04/16/2021 at 07:02 PM by guiguif
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 04/16/2021 at 07:11 PM
    Tant mieux vu comme c'est hs rapport aux jeux.
