masharu > blog
Ubisoft Forward le 12 juin prochain (E3 2021)


Ubisoft prend de l'avance sur le calendrier en annonçant sa formule "direct", Ubisoft Forward, pour l'E3 2021 le 12 juin prochain. On peut supposer que cela remplacera leur habituelle conférence.
Twitter - https://twitter.com/Ubisoft/status/1382724859818614785
    posted the 04/15/2021 at 04:49 PM by masharu
    comments (18)
    shigerumawa posted the 04/15/2021 at 04:57 PM
    c'est pas vrai.. ils remettent ça ?
    akinen posted the 04/15/2021 at 04:58 PM
    Un nouveau jeu top cool avec des masques, un mechant charismatique en monde ouvert
    suzukube posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:01 PM
    Far Cry 6
    wilhelm posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:01 PM
    Non, merci.
    isora posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:02 PM
    Je suis curieux de voir si les reports de PoP Remake ont été bénéfique.
    e3ologue posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:05 PM
    isora vu comment le jeu a totalement disparu depuis son annonce il y a de grande chance pour que le jeu ai eu un gros ravalement de façade.
    romgamer6859 posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:06 PM
    top
    skuldleif posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:06 PM
    bge2 cette fois ci c'est la bonne?
    ou ils ont menti pour le crossgen ?
    altendorf posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:08 PM
    shigerumawa Bah c’est leur conf quoi sauf qu’elle est rattachée à l’E3 comme le Summer of Gaming d’IGN et les conférences des autres éditeurs qui ont annoncé leur participation au format numérique de l’E3 ^^

    skuldleif Le pauvre BGE2...
    cobrasnake posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:12 PM
    On va avoir de la bonne grosse merde avec eux et EA
    nobleswan posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:12 PM
    Far Cry 6 et BGE2 pour mes attentes.
    Sinon j'attends toujours un nouveau Splinter Cell et une fucking suite à South Park et Rayman Legend !
    shigerumawa posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:15 PM
    altendorf je pensais qu'ils avaient eu les retours et qu'il n'oseraient plus recommencer ^^
    skuldleif posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:21 PM
    altendorf bge2 reveal=>E3 2017
    altendorf posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:29 PM
    skuldleif Honteux putain
    wickette posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:30 PM
    BGE2 et Far Cry 6 je les attends donc je regarde of course mais bon..

    Mais faut VRAIMENT qu'ils se bougent.

    C'est
    axlenz posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:38 PM
    bien
    walterwhite posted the 04/15/2021 at 05:39 PM
    Rainbow Six et vite !
    mrvince posted the 04/15/2021 at 06:28 PM
    J'espère un petit Mario Lapins crétins 2 la. Ca fait un moment maintenant ! Le reste j'attend rien... au mieux une nouvelle licence surprise.
