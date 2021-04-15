accueil
profile
name :
Ubisoft
official website :
http://www.ubisoft.fr
masharu
articles :
327
visites since opening :
586066
masharu
> blog
Ubisoft Forward le 12 juin prochain (E3 2021)
Ubisoft prend de l'avance sur le calendrier en annonçant sa formule "direct", Ubisoft Forward, pour l'E3 2021 le 12 juin prochain. On peut supposer que cela remplacera leur habituelle conférence.
Twitter
-
https://twitter.com/Ubisoft/status/1382724859818614785
tags :
prince of persia
ubisoft
e3
far cry
assassin's creed
the division
rainbow six
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/15/2021 at 04:49 PM by
masharu
masharu
comments (
18
)
shigerumawa
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 04:57 PM
c'est pas vrai.. ils remettent ça ?
akinen
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 04:58 PM
Un nouveau jeu top cool avec des masques, un mechant charismatique en monde ouvert
suzukube
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:01 PM
Far Cry 6
wilhelm
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:01 PM
Non, merci.
isora
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:02 PM
Je suis curieux de voir si les reports de PoP Remake ont été bénéfique.
e3ologue
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:05 PM
isora
vu comment le jeu a totalement disparu depuis son annonce il y a de grande chance pour que le jeu ai eu un gros ravalement de façade.
romgamer6859
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:06 PM
top
skuldleif
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:06 PM
bge2 cette fois ci c'est la bonne?
ou ils ont menti pour le crossgen ?
altendorf
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:08 PM
shigerumawa
Bah c’est leur conf quoi sauf qu’elle est rattachée à l’E3 comme le Summer of Gaming d’IGN et les conférences des autres éditeurs qui ont annoncé leur participation au format numérique de l’E3 ^^
skuldleif
Le pauvre BGE2...
cobrasnake
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:12 PM
On va avoir de la bonne grosse merde avec eux et EA
nobleswan
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:12 PM
Far Cry 6 et BGE2 pour mes attentes.
Sinon j'attends toujours un nouveau Splinter Cell et une fucking suite à South Park et Rayman Legend !
shigerumawa
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:15 PM
altendorf
je pensais qu'ils avaient eu les retours et qu'il n'oseraient plus recommencer ^^
skuldleif
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:21 PM
altendorf
bge2 reveal=>E3 2017
altendorf
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:29 PM
skuldleif
Honteux putain
wickette
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:30 PM
BGE2 et Far Cry 6 je les attends donc je regarde of course mais bon..
Mais faut VRAIMENT qu'ils se bougent.
C'est
axlenz
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:38 PM
bien
walterwhite
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 05:39 PM
Rainbow Six et vite !
mrvince
posted
the 04/15/2021 at 06:28 PM
J'espère un petit Mario Lapins crétins 2 la. Ca fait un moment maintenant ! Le reste j'attend rien... au mieux une nouvelle licence surprise.
