profile
guiguif
176
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4932
visites since opening : 6774491
guiguif > blog
all
Shaman King dévoile son opening
Le reboot de Shaman King qui démarrera sa diffusion aujourd'hui dévoile son opening sans credit

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/31/2021 at 10:50 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    kujotaro posted the 03/31/2021 at 11:18 PM
    Très bel opening. Vivement la totalité des épisodes.
    opthomas posted the 03/31/2021 at 11:46 PM
    Ils ont censuré Chocolove et ça me casse les couilles !!!
    guiguif posted the 03/31/2021 at 11:54 PM
    opthomas ptin j'avoue j'avais meme pas fait gaffe
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo