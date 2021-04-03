profile
Rune Factory 5
0
Likers
name : Rune Factory 5
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Marvelous
developer : Marvelous Interactive
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3631
visites since opening : 4939840
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Rune Factory 5 / Nouveau Trailer

Date de sortie : 20 Mai 2021 (Japon)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Im1z6RHiVoQ&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    leblogdeshacka, apollokami, rbz
    posted the 03/04/2021 at 12:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    rbz posted the 03/04/2021 at 01:25 PM
    ils l'ont bien amélioré
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo