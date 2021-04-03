profile
Shaman King: Nouveau Trailer
Nouveau trailer pour le reboot du trailer de l'anime Shaman King qui debutera le 1er Avril.
On apprend aussi que Netflix diffusera la serie.

    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    axlenz, echizen, fanlink1, opthomas, burningcrimson
    posted the 03/04/2021 at 11:09 AM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    echizen posted the 03/04/2021 at 11:44 AM
    Mais c’est trop bon ça! Et en plus sur netflix! Parfait
    gatsuborne posted the 03/04/2021 at 11:45 AM
    La fin sera toujours aussi claquée?
    asakk posted the 03/04/2021 at 11:46 AM
    Oh yes!!
    guiguif posted the 03/04/2021 at 11:51 AM
    gatsuborne bah... nan, sauf si tu trouve la (vrai) fin du manga claquée
    opthomas posted the 03/04/2021 at 12:25 PM
    gatsuborne Cette anime va suivre le manga donc on a pour le moment pas de vrai fin.
    burningcrimson posted the 03/04/2021 at 01:23 PM
    Blague a part notre londe aurait bien besoin d'un Shaman king...
