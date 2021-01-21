Decembre 2020
Switch: ~2.1 millions
PS5: ~0.8m
XS: ~0.7m
Novembre 2020
Switch: 1,36m
PS5: 1.14m
XS: ~0.8m
2020 Total hardware Result
Nintendo Switch - 9,042m
Playstation 5 - 1,94m
Xbox Series X/S - 1,50m
Playstation 4 - 1,890m(Nov et Dec data non dispo)
Xbox ONE - 1,282m(Nov et Dec data non dispo)
Depuis leurs lancement :
Playstation 4: ~34.12M(7 ans et 2 mois)
Xbox ONE: ~28.79M(7 ans et 2 mois)
Nintendo Switch: ~26.03M(3 ans et 10 mois)
Playstation 4: ~1.94M(2 mois)
Xbox Series X/S: ~1.5M(2 mois)
https://www.neogaf.com/threads/total-result-of-us-2020-hardware-has-been-revealed-switch-ps5-xsx-ps4-and-xbo.1587510/
Beaucoup se sont rabattus sur la Switch à Noël dans mon entourage parce que la PS5 n’est jamais arrivée en magasin...
Certains jeunes (10-15 ans ) voulaient la PS5 dans mon cercle, et bien les parents sont partis sur la Switch. La pénurie est fondamentale néfaste pour Sony.