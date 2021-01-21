ajouter un titre
Total des ventes USA 2020: Switch, PS5, XSX/XSS, PS4, et XBO
Decembre 2020
Switch: ~2.1 millions
PS5: ~0.8m
XS: ~0.7m

Novembre 2020
Switch: 1,36m
PS5: 1.14m
XS: ~0.8m


2020 Total hardware Result
Nintendo Switch - 9,042m
Playstation 5 - 1,94m
Xbox Series X/S - 1,50m
Playstation 4 - 1,890m(Nov et Dec data non dispo)
Xbox ONE - 1,282m(Nov et Dec data non dispo)

Depuis leurs lancement :
Playstation 4: ~34.12M(7 ans et 2 mois)
Xbox ONE: ~28.79M(7 ans et 2 mois)
Nintendo Switch: ~26.03M(3 ans et 10 mois)
Playstation 4: ~1.94M(2 mois)
Xbox Series X/S: ~1.5M(2 mois)

https://www.neogaf.com/threads/total-result-of-us-2020-hardware-has-been-revealed-switch-ps5-xsx-ps4-and-xbo.1587510/
    posted the 01/21/2021 at 01:12 PM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    jesuisunefleur posted the 01/21/2021 at 01:15 PM
    La switch qui cartonne comme jamais, incroyable, elle est pourtant pas aussi fourni que ca en terme de jeu de fou comparé a la N64 qui avait moyennement marché.
    gemini posted the 01/21/2021 at 01:18 PM
    jesuisunefleur les casuals, les familles etc ça a tjs représenté le plus gros marché auquel tu rajoutes les gamers Nintendo ou en complément PS/Xbox elle est parfaite.
    birmou posted the 01/21/2021 at 01:19 PM
    jesuisunefleur Quasi aucun tiers sur 64 tandis que sur Switch tout le monde répond présent.
    erros posted the 01/21/2021 at 01:24 PM
    La xbox one s'est plutôt bien vendu au states même si derrière la ps4 quand même mais c'est étonnant, l'écart est pas énorme énorme.
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/21/2021 at 01:24 PM
    Il serait temps que Sony et Microsoft planchent ardemment sur les stocks et sur quelque chose d'hybride car là, les chiffres font mal quand même
    jenicris posted the 01/21/2021 at 01:25 PM
    icebergbrulant surtout des stocks.
    shambala93 posted the 01/21/2021 at 01:25 PM
    jesuisunefleur
    Beaucoup se sont rabattus sur la Switch à Noël dans mon entourage parce que la PS5 n’est jamais arrivée en magasin...

    Certains jeunes (10-15 ans ) voulaient la PS5 dans mon cercle, et bien les parents sont partis sur la Switch. La pénurie est fondamentale néfaste pour Sony.
