J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball SUPER chapitre 68 en anglais


Début du nouvel arc :Granola le survivant

Bonne lecture et bonne soirée tlm.
Le lien est en source
Dragon Ball jusqu'à la mort - https://mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/1008330
    posted the 01/20/2021 at 06:48 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    ootaniisensei posted the 01/20/2021 at 07:01 PM
    La niveau ambiance on est sur autre chose ! enfin !
    ducknsexe posted the 01/20/2021 at 07:11 PM
    Spoil
    kabuki posted the 01/20/2021 at 07:11 PM
    C'est vrai que la ca commence bien le training de vegeta intrigue aussi
    i8 posted the 01/20/2021 at 07:27 PM
    comme d'hab au début c'est sympa apres ça va etre daubé...
    eljugadordelaplaya posted the 01/20/2021 at 07:32 PM
    Début sympa dommage que l on ait droit sempiternellement à Goku et Végéta.
    Une facilité scénaristique aurait été de donner le pouvoir divin aux autres Saiyens de la Z Team
    mercure7 posted the 01/20/2021 at 07:32 PM
    Pas mal.
