The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV
name : The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : NIS America
developer : Falcom
genre : RPG
other versions : PC Nintendo Switch -
nicolasgourry
[Switch] The legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV / Date



Disponible sur PS4
Prévu sur PC/Switch
Date de sortie : 9 Avril 2021 (USA/Europe)
Langues : Anglais / Japonais.
-Plus tard sur PC-

Gematsu
    yukilin posted the 01/12/2021 at 06:23 PM
    Je pense me faire toute la saga sur switch du coup
    J'ai juste commencé le premier sur Vita à l'époque
    zephon posted the 01/12/2021 at 06:49 PM
    yukilin il te manquera le 2 tant que l'éditeur fait pas une compil des 2 premiers pour rattraper les wagon xD
