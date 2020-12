Anna Megill est désormais la lead writer de Fable:Auparavant :Control (2019) (Pre-Production Narrative Lead)Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (2017) (External Writers)Murdered: Soul Suspect (2014) (Writers)Elle commencera l'année prochaine.

posted the 12/17/2020 at 04:40 PM by jenicris