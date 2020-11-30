J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
[FUITE] Le prototype de la Sega Nomad
Extrait du séminaire Sega: le nom de code de la console était « Venus »
    posted the 11/30/2020 at 04:00 PM by amassous
    comments (2)
    fdestroyer posted the 11/30/2020 at 04:03 PM
    Franchement il à l'air plus abouti que la console finale, surtout niveau taille
    famimax posted the 11/30/2020 at 04:14 PM
    La vidéo : https://youtu.be/wqdN_L4YaDE Matez la, c'est super intéressant par rapport au nom des consoles Sega
